Sex Offender Gets 3 Life Sentences For Abusing Another Teen

SPONSOR

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury on Thursday found a man who was

convicted of sexually abusing a 16-year-old child in 2011 guilty of three

felonies in connection with a 16-year-old he molested in 2022 and

recommended three life sentences.

Gary Lynn Crouch, 46, was convicted of three counts of indecency with a

child by contact for misconduct with a teen in the summer of 2022. Because

of his 2011 conviction for prohibited sexual conduct, Crouch was eligible

to receive an enhanced punishment.

Fifth District Judge Bill Miller ordered Crouch to serve the three life

terms consecutively.

SPONSOR

Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Christina Flanigan told TXK Today

on Thursday: “After a collaborative effort from multiple law enforcement

agencies and children’s advocacy centers from Idaho to Texas, a Bowie

County jury convicted Gary Crouch of three counts of indecency with a child

by contact.”

“The evidence presented in the punishment phase of the trial showed that

the defendant had been registered as a sex offender since 2011,” Flanigan

said. “With three life sentences handed down by this jury, Gary Crouch will

never be able to hurt another child ever again.”

The most recent victim reportedly is a biological female who prefers to be

identified as a male. Crouch is married to the child’s mother but the child

had been living in Idaho, had not seen the mother in more than five years

and was visiting his mother for a month at her and Crouch’s residence in De

Kalb, Texas, during the summer of 2022, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

The abuse was reported in 2023 and the teen underwent a forensic interview

in Idaho that year.

Crouch took steps to get the child alone during the summer 2022 visit and

kissed and fondled the child when there was opportunity. Crouch gave the

alleged victim a promise ring to symbolize “purity to God and him” and told

them that “being gay is a sin.”

Crouch had told the child he knew he could go to jail for what he was doing.

Crouch will be held in the Bowie County jail until he is transported to a

Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit.

Flanigan and Assistant Bowie County District Attorney Katie Carter

represented the state. Crouch was represented by Jeff Harrelson of

Texarkana and Val Jones of Marshall, Texas.