ShopSmallTXK Challenge This Saturday

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals celebrate the 2020 holiday season and 11th Annual Small Business Saturday by releasing a #ShopSmallTXK social media campaign as American Express® Neighborhood Champions.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals announced today that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, it will be hosting a contest via social media as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 28 and all holiday season long. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

The Small Business Saturday Challenge will begin November 20 and end December 4. The challenge encourages community members to post a photo on Facebook and Instagram showing a proof of purchase from a local small business, and using the hashtag #ShopSmallTXK during the contest time frame. For every #ShopSmallTXK post, the participant will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Prizes include gift certificates from Dot’s Ace Hardware, Graham Slam Bakery, Southern Grace Boutique, Brewsters Coffee and many more!

Advertisement

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just ten days alone.

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 28, the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

About Small Business Saturday

November 28, 2020, marks the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, a celebration of small businesses and the positive impact they have on communities across the country. American Express, having created Small Business Saturday in 2010, proudly works with organizations and independent businesses to provide solutions that support communities and uplift local economies. Learn more and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, Instagram.com/ShopSmall, and Facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

About Spend Statistic

This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday of consumers who were aware of the day. It does not reflect actual receipts or sales. Each such survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The surveys had an overall margin of error of between +/- 2.0% and +/- 5.47%, at the 95% level of confidence. The data was projected from the samples based on then-current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).

About Consumer Insights Survey

The 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey was conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The study is a nationally representative sample of 2,287 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The sample was collected using an email invitation and an online survey. The study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts or sales. It was conducted anonymously on December 1, 2019. The survey has an overall margin of error of +/- 2.0%, at the 95% level of confidence. Projections are based on the current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population, age 18 years and over.

