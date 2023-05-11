Signing Day Event Announced at Ledwell, Celebrating New Hires in Partnership with Leadership Texarkana 2023 Team Focused on Community’s Creative Economy

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana, Texarkana’s nonprofit organization uniquely dedicated to fostering community excellence through the development and empowerment of leaders in the Texarkana community, is delighted to announce a special event to be held in conjunction with Ledwell on May 11, 2023, at 5:30 PM, to celebrate the newest hires at the Ledwell company.

Ledwell takes great pride in its commitment to growth and community development. The upcoming event will serve as a platform to officially welcome the talented individuals who have recently joined the Ledwell family, while also recognizing the creative potential of the highly skilled new hires as they embark on their professional journey with the organization.

Using Strategic Doing, one of the Leadership Texarkana project teams in the 2023 cohort of the Leadership Texarkana class was challenged to “Imagine Texarkana USA created their own workforce pipeline for a creative economy. What would that look like?” In considering this framing question, the team was prompted to seek industry collaboration that would promote the hiring of locally based employees and celebrate their desire to #StayTexarkana. According to Will Harris of the Leadership Texarkana team, “We see the potential of growing the numbers of business entities working together to celebrate Texarkana’s talent staying local through their own signing day for new employees,” Will Harris, 2023 Leadership Texarkana class graduate stated.

Through this celebratory event with the Leadership Texarkana team, Ledwell aims to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the region by engaging with emerging leaders and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn more about the company’s vision and values, and celebrate the newest hires through this Signing Day. The event will take place at the Ledwell Company in Texarkana, at 5:30 PM on May 11, 2023.

