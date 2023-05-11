CHRISTUS Health Partners with Department of Defense to Provide Service Members On-the-Job Training in Health Care Careers

Advertisement

CHRISTUS Health is excited to announce a partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide active U.S. service members with on-the-job training in the health care industry through the SkillBridge program.

SkillBridge is a paid program that provides work experience to service members, during their final 180 days of service, as they prepare for their transition out of the military.

Each year, about 200,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces will separate from active duty.

Advertisement

“SkillBridge gives CHRISTUS an opportunity to see a service member in action and displaying their military-learned skills,” said Wayne Barham, program manager at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, who retired from the Marine Corps. “It is a great opportunity for transitioning service members to build the resume, explore their interests, and develop job skills that will help them prepare for their adjustment to the workplace.”

The program is funded by the DoD, and, to date, CHRISTUS has had 50 individuals participate in the program.

The three CHRISTUS ministries in Northeast Texas – Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Good Shepherd Health System, St. Michael Health System – all participate in the program.

Candidates who meet the educational requirements for a specific position are contacted by a recruiter to discuss available opportunities within CHRISTUS, and those selected are considered full-time associates for the duration of their service and can be considered for a permanent full-time position, if available.

“My military coordinator let me know about the program and it was something I was immediately interested in,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Whitfield, a SkillBridge associate working in the radiology department at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. “Within the Army, we nurture the living, we care for the wounded, and honor the fallen, so it goes hand in hand with health care.”

There are several areas that service members can work and learn in within CHRISTUS hospitals clinics and administrative offices. The program is open to all ranks, rates, specialty codes, military occupation specialties and branches of service.

“CHRISTUS leaders are ecstatic about the opportunity we have bring in talented, skilled, and dedicated professionals who are interested in supporting out mission,” said Jessica Kemp, director of talent acquisition for CHRISTUS Health. “We are excited to watch this program grow, and we look forward to providing a great experience to many more service members.”

Interested candidates can apply at https://careers.christushealth.org/working-here/skillbridge/ or contact CHRISTUS Talent Acquisition at (469) 282-2000

