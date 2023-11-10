Sip, Sip, Create Art Class to be offered by UA Hope-Texarkana and the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council

Sponsor



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, in partnership with the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council, will host a unique community education course entitled “Sip, Sip, Create” on December 7 at 5:00 p.m. Join us for a night of creative expression, laughter, and relaxation as you explore your artistic side while indulging in complimentary wine.

All art materials will be provided to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Whether you are a seasoned artist or a beginner, our expert instructors will guide you through the process and help you bring your vision to life. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening filled with creativity, good vibes, and great company! Book your spot now!

The cost of the class is $50 per person. The course will be held at the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council located at 200 East Division Street in Hope.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8568.

