Southwest Center hosts free vaccine clinic

The City of Texarkana, Texas Health Department along with TAMU Health and Clover Educational Consulting Group will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southwest Center on Thursday, January 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Southwest Center is located at 3222 W. 7th Street Texarkana, TX 75501.

This partnership began after Clover and TAMU Health were granted the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Program Grant. This grant’s objective is to fund COVID-19 outreach and education activities aimed at increasing the number of fully vaccinated people in Texas. A community outreach specialist from Clover Educational Consulting Group reached out to TAMU Health to promote their mobile vaccine clinic and teamed up with the City to provide this resource for underserved rural communities.

Health Department Supervisor and WIC Director Kristi Kilgore is looking forward to another successful outreach event.

“We are excited to provide this resource to our community. Both viruses are highly contagious, and can mutate over time, requiring individuals to be vaccinated each year,” said Kilgore. “It’s important to keep our community safe and healthy, and free clinics like this help those who don’t have readily available access to vaccines.”

In addition to vaccines, a doctor and two nurses with TAMU Health will be onsite to answer any questions the public may have. A Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center representative will also be available to answer questions about the resources they provide. Vaccines are available for all ages, and no appointment is required.