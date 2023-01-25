Norma Bayless

Advertisement

Norma Jean Bilimek Bayless, age 85, passed away at the home of her son Mike Bayless in Maud, TX, on January 25, 2023.

She was born February 16, 1937 in Delphos, Van Wert, Ohio, to Charles Orville and Mildred Eva Dunifon Bilimek. She married Ray Bayless on December 3, 1955, and they had three children. She was very proud to be the fourth of fifteen children. She loved her family, life, bowling, bingo, and scratch offs.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; a son, Larry; brothers, James and Leroy Bilimek, sisters, Margaret Dixon and Betty Dixon.

She is survived by her son, Mike (JoAnn) Bayless of Maud, TX; daughter, Cyndi (Tim) Overstreet of Colonial Heights, VA; Her grandsons; Spencer (Litza) of Livermore, CA, and Buck (Lauren) of Commerce City, CO, and two great granddaughters Sara and Laura Bayless; brothers Tom (Oleta), Carl (Linda), and Harold (Nan) Bilimek of Ohio and Robert Bilimek of Maud; sisters Pat Naylor of California, Doris Struzik, Judy (Nate) Wilder, Cheryn (Don) Sidle, Cora (John) Theis, and Kathy (Gig) Kimmett of Ohio; brother-in- law, Ronald Jarrell of Hot Springs, AR, along with many more loved ones.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 203, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Denorise J Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to give to your favorite charity or to Dierksen Hospice, 5020 Plaza Drive Texarkana, TX 75503.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dierksen Hospice for their care over the past months.

