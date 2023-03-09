Southwest Center hosts second free vaccine clinic

Advertisement



On Tuesday, March 14th, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the City of Texarkana, Texas Health Department, TAMU Health, and Clover Educational Consulting Group will once again host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southwest Center, offering the community a second chance to get vaccinated.

In addition to vaccines, a doctor and nurse with TAMU Health will be onsite to answer any questions the public may have. A Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center representative will also be available to answer questions about the resources they provide. Vaccines are available for ages six months and up, and no appointment is required.

This partnership was made possible after Clover and TAMU Health were granted the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Program Grant. This grant’s objective is to fund COVID-19 outreach and education activities aimed at increasing the number of fully vaccinated people in Texas. A community outreach specialist from Clover Educational Consulting Group reached out to TAMU Health to promote their mobile vaccine clinic and teamed up with the City to provide this resource for underserved rural communities.

