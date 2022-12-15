Sparklight ‘Angel Day’ Volunteers

Advertisement

Sparklight associates from Texarkana recently used their ‘Angel Day,’ a paid company volunteer day, to support the Thanksgiving meal celebration of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, a local organization dedicated to assisting persons with disabilities.

Sparklight encourages all company associates to use their annual ‘Angel Day’ to contribute their time and talents to local nonprofit organizations that make a positive difference in their communities. Giving back to the communities where Sparklight associates live and work is core to the company culture, which supports community engagement opportunities that make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.

Attached please find photos of Sparklight associates, on their ‘Angel Day,’ serving Thanksgiving meals on behalf of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled.

Pictured left to right:

*Sharon Ross—Customer Care Manager

*Lamar Martin—Advanced Technician

*Leonard Willis—Field Technician

*Everett Moses—Manager, Field Operations

*Michael George—Supervisor, Field Operations

