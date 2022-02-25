Sparklight to Award $15,000 to Help Students Dream Bigger

Advertisement

Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Sparklight communities have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project or club as part of the internet service provider’s 4th annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.

K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project – whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise – and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.

“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President, Communications Strategy. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger through diverse and innovative ways.”

Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest. Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31. The finalists – as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award – will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.

