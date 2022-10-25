SpookFest Brings Family Fun October 30th

Advertisement

This Halloween a spooky party is coming to The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express. On October 30th families and friends are invited to dress in frighteningly fun Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening of Halloween activities.

At SpookFest, lots of exciting activities and surprises await the whole family; Halloween bingo, a photo booth, crafts, carnival games, and even an extra spooky SAW-themed escape room (parental discretion is advised.)

At 4 pm trick-or-treating will begin at the Plex. Every little boy and ghoul will be given a treasure map to find special themed and socially distanced trick or treating stops hidden around the campus of the Sportsplex and XLR8. Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor trick or treating spots. To sign up as a vendor, please visit Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spook-fest-at-the-plex-tickets-177240500107

At 5:00 pm XLR8 will host a pumpkin hunt for kiddos ages 8 and under.

At 6:30 pm the costume contest will begin on the stage in The Hanger. Contestants must be ages 14 or younger, and the grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card!

At 7:30 pm Healthcare Express will sponsor Hocus Pocus under the stars. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to view Disney’s Hocus Pocus in the Backyard at the Plex! Hotdogs, popcorn, soft drinks, pumpkin poop and concessions will be available for purchase.

For full details, visit the SpookFest Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/ThePlexbyHCE

