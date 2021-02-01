Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express Hosts Best Chili Cook-Off benefiting Friends For a Cause Foundation

Advertisement

Last Saturday, January 30th the Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express hosted the Best Chili Cook-Off Contest benefiting Friends For a Cause Foundation.

Sixteen teams offered their version of chili for judges as well as the general public the taste and compare. Chillis were available with a wide selection of ingredients such as deer, beer, smoked ribeye, yams, chicken, hog, and a variety of beans.

Ryan Williams, Sportsplex Director said, “We wanted to have an event to kick-off 2021. We know that 2020 was rough on a lot of people, and we really just wanted to do something – with covid in mind with safety in mind – to just bring everybody together getting a lot of businesses together, and create some good competition have the public come out have a good time and taste some chili and have fellowship here in the community.”

Brittney Frost, Vice President of Friends For A Cause Foundation said, “We partnered with the Sportsplex and they have donated proceeds from today to FFCF. FFCF is a Texas-based non-profit and we benefit all aspects of the community. We originally started as a cancer-based organization and we have branched out to help people in all aspects of the community.”

Upcoming for FFCF is one of their biggest annual events called “Girls Getting Away,” which according to Frost is “an overnight event where vendors come in, unusually home-based businesses, and ladies get to shop while having fellowship with cancer survivors and spending the night.”

The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is a large health and fitness complex with over 300 stations on “The Hilltop” (the fitness floor), an indoor family lounge, three fitness studios, and an outdoor aquatics area with two pools, Located at 5610 Richmond Road Texarkana.



