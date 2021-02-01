Advertisement

Dorothy Jean Elliott Brown, 64, of Texarkana, Texas passed away January 30, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was born August 15, 1956 in Texarkana, Texas to George M. Elliott Sr. and Dorothy D. Hawkins Elliott. She enjoyed arts and crafts, like painting and designing wreaths, doing puzzles, fishing, and the outdoors. She loved her two dogs Woody and Patches, like they were her own children.

She is preceded in death by parents George and Dorothy Elliott, her grandparents Pappy and Olla J. Hawkins, and one nephew Steven Green.

She is survived by her two daughters, Misti Brown and her fiancée Jon Brock and Kristi Martin; her grandchildren, Gage Brock, Chevy and Bailey Brock, Camryn Prisner, and Trenton Pope; her siblings and their spouses, Allen and Faye Cormier, Ricky and Ava Green, Richard and Susie Elliott, and George Jr. and Gloria Elliott; her nieces Skylar and Luis Castilleja and Shanna Elliott; great-nephews Jacoby Andrade and Alexander Andrade; and two very special people, her granddaughter and caregiver Harley Brock and her long time caregiver and nurse MonaLesa Aydelott.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday February 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

