Spring Community Yard Sale and Electronics Recycling Event Set for April 11 at Spring Lake Park

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host a Spring Community Yard Sale and Electronic Recycling event on Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.

The event will feature vendors selling furniture, toys, clothing, household goods, and other items. Shoppers are expected from across the community.

Vendor spaces are available for $15 per 20×20 area. Registration is required in person at the Southwest Center, located at 3222 W. 7th Street, and will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Payment can be made by cash, check, or money order. Food vendors will not be permitted.

E-Tech Waste will provide electronic recycling services at the event. Accepted items include desktop computers, laptops, tablets, servers, LED and LCD monitors and televisions, printers, cell phones, gaming consoles, VCR and DVD players, microwaves, and associated cables and cords.

CRT (cathode ray tube) televisions and monitors will be accepted with fees ranging from $15 for screens up to 22 inches to $50 for screens larger than 27 inches.

Items not accepted include batteries from power tools, alkaline batteries, light bulbs, and appliances containing freon such as refrigerators, ice makers, and air conditioners.

For more information, contact the Southwest Center at (903) 798-3978 ext. 1. Updates are available on the Facebook event page.