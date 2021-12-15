Stockings for Babies

Advertisement

December brings a long-standing tradition for babies born at Wadley Regional Medical Center, known at The Birth Place of Texarkana. Wadley has delivered more babies in Texarkana than any hospital. The Wadley Auxiliary Craft Committee provides handmade stockings for our December babies to go home in. The Craft Committee is comprised of three volunteers who also hand sew puppets for children in the hospital as well.

The Wadley Auxiliary is always looking for new volunteers who love to sew for the Craft Committee. If interested in volunteering, please call Shelby Brown at (903) 798-8085.

