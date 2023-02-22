STONEWATER ROOFING ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY FOR LOCAL GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Advertisement



Stonewater Roofing is proud to announce a scholarship giveaway for this year’s graduating high school seniors. In an effort to help our community thrive and succeed, Stonewater Roofing is giving away $10,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan to further their education. Submissions are not exclusive to traditional undergraduate programs, but can also include trade and certificate programs.

To apply, high school seniors are required to submit a short video. In the video, the student should include:

Plans after graduation

What inspired choosing that path

What receiving this scholarship would mean to them

Students are encouraged to showcase the use of technology and creativity through their video submissions. Vertical video is preferred. Videos should be no more than 3 minutes in length. Deadline to submit application videos is midnight on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Videos can be uploaded at https://stonewaterroofing.com/scholarship/.

Winners will be contacted the week of April 10, 2023 and announced via Facebook from the Stonewater Roofing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stonewaterroofing on the following Friday, Apr 21, 2023.

Advertisement

“We are beyond excited to be able to offer the Stonewater Roofing scholarship program for the third year,” says Jacob Law, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Owner at Stonewater Roofing. “We look forward to the applicants’ submissions as they get more and more creative. In addition to a quality roofing system and taking care of our employees, we pride ourselves on being able to give back to the communities we serve. These young adults are our future, what better way to invest in them than through their education. We would like to thank the teachers, coaches, and counselors at each school for helping us distribute the scholarship information. We are looking forward to viewing this year’s submissions.”

Stonewater Roofing is family owned and operated with experienced professionals who have been providing top-notch roofing services for many years. Stonewater Roofing focuses on attention to detail and providing the best customer service available, offering budget assistance, residential and commercial consultations, and a free roof damage assessment before any work is started. The owners of Stonewater Roofing believe in investing in our community which includes our youth who are the future workforce in East Texas.

We would like to extend an invitation to the East Texas media to join us in communicating our scholarship opportunity to seniors in our community. For more information about Stonewater Roofing, our scholarship program, or our team, please contact Shawna Yockey, Strategy Manager, M. Roberts Digital by email at Shawna@mrobertsdigital.com or by phone at 620-423-5183 (cell).