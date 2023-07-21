Summer Weekend Gig Guide

Sponsor
Friday
67 Landing- Kim Donnette Band
Fat Jacks- Jake Tankersley
La Fogata- Mobetta Band @7pm
Hopkins Icehouse- Jordan Sheppard
1923 Banana Club- Travis Matthews and Company
Saturday
67 Landing- Captain Joe Band
Fat Jacks- Appetite For GN’R
La Fogata- TJ McAlexander Full Band @7pm
1923 Banana Club- Majestic Jazz
Redbone Magic Brewing- “The Stomping Man” Trey Johnson will take the Redbone stage with Jason Wilmoth and Jake Gathright.
Twisted Fork- Trivia
Perot Theatre – Rodney Carrington. Tickets-> https://www.etix.com/…/rodney-carrington-texarkana.