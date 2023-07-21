Summer Weekend Gig Guide

Sponsor

Friday

67 Landing- Kim Donnette Band

Fat Jacks- Jake Tankersley

La Fogata- Mobetta Band @7pm

Hopkins Icehouse- Jordan Sheppard

1923 Banana Club- Travis Matthews and Company

Saturday

67 Landing- Captain Joe Band

Fat Jacks- Appetite For GN’R

La Fogata- TJ McAlexander Full Band @7pm

1923 Banana Club- Majestic Jazz

Redbone Magic Brewing- “The Stomping Man” Trey Johnson will take the Redbone stage with Jason Wilmoth and Jake Gathright.

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Perot Theatre – Rodney Carrington. Tickets-> https://www.etix.com/…/rodney-carrington-texarkana.

