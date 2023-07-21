Sponsor

Mary Grace Eaton, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life to eternal life with Jesus, on July 17,

2023. Proud of her Tennessee birthplace, Mary Grace was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, May 24,

1984 to Mary Treat and Edward Eaton.

Mary Grace’s beauty was far deeper than what was seen on the outside. Her smile and her laugh made everyone love her. As a child, Mary Grace was inquisitive, a reader, explorer, and homebody, and she was active in her school and church, where she touched so many lives. She chose curling up with a dog and good book over a shopping trip any day. As a child she had wispy, strawberry blond hair, which always stood out in family pictures. She moved with her family from Tennessee to Kentucky, and landed in Texas where she graduated from Redwater ISD in 2003. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Texas A&M Texarkana in 2006, and obtained her teaching certification. She then began teaching pre-K, Kindergarten, and 2nd grade at Hubbard ISD. She loved her students and their families. The children she taught called her Ms. Grace, and she was a devoted teacher, whose children adored her, as well as their parents.

At the time of her death, Mary Grace found joy in her work at Dot’s ACE Hardware in Texarkana. While working at Ace, she would not only help the customers find needed items, but she often spent all the time necessary listening to them as they were experiencing personal troubles. She had a keen sense if someone was having a bad day, and she always listened to their story and encouraged them through their struggle. When spending time with each customer, no one else was more important to her. Whatever troubles they were having, she would listen to them, cry with them, encourage them, and even pray with them right there in the store. Many would ask for her help when shopping. Her lovely smile would draw them in, and they knew that they had a real friend that truly cared.

Mary Grace enjoyed fishing, nature, reading books and poetry, writing poetry, and sharing her thoughts

and photography. Her favorite photo subject was her dog, her most loyal friend, Rambo, who she

affectionately called her “Old Man.” He had been with her since he was a puppy, for 14 years, as her loyal confidant and companion. She was proud of raising him, and he was proud of taking care of her.

Mary Grace accepted Christ as her Savior as a pre-teen at Glorieta Baptist Camp in New Mexico. She

knew God loved her and she knew others needed to hear about His love. She would pray with others,

and would share God’s grace when she had the opportunity.

Mary Grace was a daughter who delighted in caring for her parents. She loved her mom and dad to the core, and she was always talking about the magical childhood and memories they had given her. She could not hug them enough while telling them how much she loved them. She treasured the times she spent with her family. She loved her dad, and always said she was a “Daddy’s girl,” wanting to make him so proud of her. Spending time with her dad always put a beautiful smile on her face, and his family embraced her and loved her. She enjoyed animals and the outdoors like he did.

She had a special bond with her mother too, exemplified by her care for her mom, who has been recovering from an injury for several months. With tender mercies, she would ensure that her mother was taken care of in the hospital and at home. She made sure all of her needs were met and it gave her such a feeling of happiness to be able to take care of her mother. Their bond had deepened so much during this last year. Words of affirmation delighted her and when her mother would thank her and tell her how much she meant to her, she could almost jump to the moon. Those were the things she loved. She always wanted to be caring, and to love others. Her heart was pure.



She looked up to her big sister Katie. She loved Katie and her family, and she doted on her nieces and nephews and they loved her too. She was especially proud of the beautiful niece that was named after her, Kinley Grace, and she was so excited for all of Kinley’s accomplishments as a golfer. But she loved Blaine, Adlee, and Brooks with the same fierce love.

Mary Grace loved all of her family! She would tease and laugh with her uncles and hug on her aunts every chance she got. She made many memories with her cousins growing up.

Mary Grace is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Rebecca Treat of Hollister, Missouri,

and Ed and Sue Eaton of Alexandria, Tennessee, and cousin, Little Randy Eaton of Alexandria, Tennessee.

Mary Grace is survived by, her mother, Mary Treat of Texarkana, Texas, her father and step-mother,

Edward and Linda Eaton of Texarkana, Arkansas, her sister Katie Pittman (Jeremy) and children, of Scottsville, Texas, her Uncle Mike Eaton of Alexandria, Tennessee, and Uncle Randy Eaton of Alexandria, Tennessee, her Uncle John and Aunt Alicia Watts of Simms, Texas, her Uncle Jim and Aunt Kathy Grady of Galena, Missouri, her cousins Joely Glover (Carlton) and children of Midlothian, Texas, and Kelly Dowden (Drew) and children of Mansfield, Texas.

Above all, Mary Grace loved her Lord and Savior. She would pray over people and for people with a power that was genuine. Sweet prayers to a Father that had always walked before her and the only one that knew her struggles. She is now in heaven and has no more struggles. She is at peace with the heavenly Father and his arms are wrapped around her. She is with her grandparents and so many others. Yes, she is at peace.



Visitation will be on Saturday, July, 22, 2023 at 12pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas and

services will follow at 1pm.

As a child, Mary Grace was often involved with missions, including G.A.’s, Acteens, mission trips,

Backyard Bible Clubs, and family church starting experiences. In remembrance of Mary Grace’s life, the

family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any charitable contribution be made to Lottie Moon Christmas and Annie Armstrong Easter Offerings to Highland Park Baptist Church or your local church, or Mission Texarkana.

