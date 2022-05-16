Summerhill Road Resurfacing Scheduled to Take Place Sunday-Thursday Night

Advertisement

Work to resurface State Highway 93/Summerhill Road in Bowie County is scheduled to begin this Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“The project will stretch from US Highway 67 to Interstate 30 and include the resurfacing of all four lanes,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists and school traffic,” Bruce added.

Motorists should expect lane closures during the nightly work. At least one lane in each direction will be open throughout the nightly work.

The project is expected to wrap up in July, weather permitting.

