Sunday Funday: Beer & BBQ an Opportunities Inc. Fundraiser

Advertisement

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for a “Sunday Funday” afternoon of live entertainment with Lil’ Skinny, delicious barbecue provided by Naaman’s Barbeque, beer and wine, plus other drinks (not included with ticket) provided at the open bar at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on April 3rd. In addition, (optional with ticket), guests of this event can compete in baggo First place winners will receive custom baggo boards, and second place will receive $250 cash prize! Tickets are $100 per ticket. Proceeds will go to support the mission of Opportunities, Inc. which is to empower children and adults with developmental disabilities to live full lives in our community. For more information, contact Corie Woodman at cwoodman@oppinc.org or 903.791.2284.

