Swanger Sports Complex to Host 17 Baseball and Softball Tournaments This Spring and Summer

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that 17 baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled at the Swanger Sports Complex beginning later this month.

Tournament organizations scheduled to compete at Swanger include BASE, USSSA, BATT, NCS, and 2D Sports. The events are expected to draw teams from across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

The Swanger Sports Complex opened in May 2025 and has positioned itself as a youth sports destination in the ArkLaTex region. The facility features fully turfed fields, covered dugouts, covered bleachers, modern restroom facilities, on-site concession stands, and a partially covered turf courtyard with seating.

The tournament schedule is expected to bring hundreds of athletes and spectators to Texarkana, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses throughout the season.

Teams interested in registering for upcoming tournaments can find more information at https://texarkanatexas.gov/956/Swanger-Complex-Spring-2026-Season.

For information about hosting tournaments or booking field space at Swanger Sports Complex, contact Sports and League Manager Ross Cowling at rcowling@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3978.