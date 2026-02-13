TAMUT Nursing Program Receives Endowed Scholarship from Regional Health Council

SPONSOR

The Council on Regional Health Education has made a donation to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to establish an endowed nursing scholarship.

Council Board President Bob Bruggeman and Board member The Honorable Ted Capeheart presented the donation to TAMUT President Dr. Ross Alexander.

The endowed scholarship will provide ongoing support for nursing students at the university. Endowed scholarships are funded through donations where the principal amount is invested, and the interest generated provides annual scholarship awards in perpetuity.

TAMUT offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program designed to prepare students for careers in healthcare. The university serves the Texarkana region and surrounding communities in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

Further details about the scholarship amount and eligibility criteria were not provided at the time of announcement.