TAMUT and Farmers Bank & Trust Form New Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Farmers Bank & Trust have announced a new academic partnership between the financial institution and the university. The details of the new partnership are designed to help lower the cost of attaining a degree, micro credential, or certificate from A&M-Texarkana for Farmers employees. The partnership was formalized on December 21st by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties during a small ceremony on the A&M-Texarkana Campus.

“Farmers Bank & Trust is excited to form this partnership with Texas A&M Texarkana University,” said Farmers Bank & Trust Texarkana Market President James Bramlett. “This scholarship program will enable our Farmers Team to further enhance their education opportunities while also benefiting the community. We appreciate the partnership and history we share with the University and the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Team. Go Eagles!”

“We are excited to launch this new partnership with Farmers Bank & Trust,” said A&M-Texarkana president Dr. Ross Alexander. “For years the university has received tremendous support from Farmers Bank & Trust and Texarkana Market President James Bramlett. We are thrilled to launch this program that benefits not only Farmers Bank & Trust employees, but also the greater Texarkana community.”

Under the terms of the agreement all full-time employees of Farmers Bank & Trust will receive a 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The university has also waived the application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours of undergraduate or graduate courses.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

