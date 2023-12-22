Texarkana Holiday Weekend Gig and Event Guide

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the staff of TXKToday. May your days be merry and bright!
Live Weekend Music:
Friday Night:
Fat Jacks- Paul Holder and the Hot Snakes
1923 Banana Club- Christmas Comedy
La Fogata- Glenn Parker
Twisted Fork- David Howe
Whiskey River Country- Lane Bricker
Hopkins Icehouse- Heather Linn & Donnie Dodson
Saturday Night:
Fat Jacks- TBA
Twisted Fork- Trivia
1923 Banana Club- Christmas Comedy
Hopkins Icehouse- Allan and Kurt doing the Ugly Sweater Party on Saturday
La Fogata- Alex and Liv
Whiskey River Country- TJ McAlexander
Upcoming Events:
Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:
January 19th, 2024- The Temptations
February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III, Voices of Power
Upcoming Holiday Events:
Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events
Food Truck Fridays
Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Live
Hosted by Main Street Texarkana
6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.
A Degree of Separation by Jamin Carter Hosted by The Regional Arts & Humanities Council Inc. December 12th- January 20th
Precise, symbolic shapes and text layered amongst paint and ink, poured and brushed, characterize my work. I seek a relationship between aggressive external forces and stillness housed in practiced quiet. The paradox of symbols and language as simultaneously personal and public finds actualization in phrases with double meanings containing warnings, guidance and admonitions- “don’t…be soft”. The viewer’s interpretation is often dependent on their social proximity to the message. This dialogue (between art and viewer) is mirrored in the use of space and distance to describe the relative association between each element in the work. This process seeks to make sense of the contextual nature of meaning within a shared lexicon populated with contradicting experiences. The use of an established set of motifs combined with intuitive pouring, painting and mark making is a means of moving through the cracks of a heavyladen caste system of communication revealing a textured and ambiguous reality.