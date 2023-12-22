Texarkana Holiday Weekend Gig and Event Guide

Sponsor

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the staff of TXKToday. May your days be merry and bright!

Live Weekend Music:

Friday Night:

Fat Jacks- Paul Holder and the Hot Snakes

1923 Banana Club- Christmas Comedy

La Fogata- Glenn Parker

Twisted Fork- David Howe

Whiskey River Country- Lane Bricker

Hopkins Icehouse- Heather Linn & Donnie Dodson

Saturday Night:

Fat Jacks- TBA

Twisted Fork- Trivia

1923 Banana Club- Christmas Comedy

Hopkins Icehouse- Allan and Kurt doing the Ugly Sweater Party on Saturday

La Fogata- Alex and Liv

Whiskey River Country- TJ McAlexander

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

January 19th, 2024- The Temptations

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III, Voices of Power



Upcoming Holiday Events:

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.