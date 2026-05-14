TAMUT Professor Eun Young Kim Receives Patent for Sustainable Wood Pulp Technology

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Texas A&M University-Texarkana Director of Forest Products Executive Education Eun Young Kim has been awarded a patent for wood pulp-based filament technology that could advance sustainable materials manufacturing.

The patent, awarded in April 2026 and designated as FI 132025 B1, describes a method for converting conventional wood pulp into high-strength filaments for use in sustainable textiles and bio-based materials.

Kim’s technology introduces a new approach to producing filaments from micro fibrillated cellulose by applying a sustainable cross-linking process within the fiber suspension rather than after filament formation. This method enables more uniform internal bonding, resulting in improved wet strength, durability and overall performance while reducing processing steps and avoiding hazardous chemicals.

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The technology has potential applications in nonwoven materials, technical textiles and bio-based composites beyond traditional textile uses.

Originally from South Korea, Kim began her career in the wood, pulp and paper industry 25 years ago as the first South Korean student selected for a research program at Georgia Tech’s Renewable Bioproducts Institute. She brings more than 20 years of international experience in the forest products sector.

“I chose Texas A&M University-Texarkana because it offers a unique opportunity to help build engineering and workforce development programs that directly support the forest products industry,” Kim said. “The university is located in one of the most important forest product manufacturing regions in the United States, with major pulp, paper, packaging, and wood products facilities throughout the surrounding four-state area.”

Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana, praised Kim’s achievement. “This speaks to her dedication to research and development within the forest products industry,” Alexander said. “Her vast experience and knowledge will be a tremendous value to the students in our Pulp and Paper Technology program.”

Kim joined the TAMUT faculty in fall 2025. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Pulp and Paper Science and Engineering from Kangwon National University in South Korea and a Master of Science in Engineering, Forest Products Technology from Aalto University in Finland.

TAMUT’s Pulp and Paper Technology Certificate program is one of only a few such programs nationwide.