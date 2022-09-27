TAMUT Seeks Input from Area Educators

Advertisement

The Department of Teaching and Professional Programs in Education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold a partnership meeting with area educators to discuss finding ways to strengthen the teacher pipeline and pathway for future educators. The event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29th and will take place in Eagle Hall, located in the University Center building on the A&M-Texarkana campus. Lunch will be provided.

In July 2022 the university received a planning grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and a core group of A&M-Texarkana faculty has been working on a plan that would help to address the teacher shortage and strengthen the pipeline of future educators. The new plan would accelerate the time needed to take a student from core complete (the first 42 hours of college credit) to classroom ready in the span of four semesters.

The Department of Teaching and Professional Programs in Education has a draft plan that will be discussed during the partnership meeting on September 29th. The department is seeking input from superintendents, campus administrators, school human resources personnel, high-school counselors, community college partners, graduates of A&M-Texarkana’s Educator Preparation program, and others in education.

The meeting will be available online for those who cannot attend in person. To register for the in-person event or to receive the event streaming information please R.S.V.P. here or email Kelly Cordray at ccordray@tamut.edu for additional information.

