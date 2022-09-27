Advertisement

Carrie Nell Davis, age 84 of Maud, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Davis was born September 8, 1938 in Linden, Texas. She was Retired as a Tool Expeditor with Red River Army Depot, member of First Baptist Church, Maud and is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mac Davis, father and Mother, Bluford and Louella Lowery, Brothers, James Lowery and in laws, GF and Hazel Davis.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Jo Davis of Maud, Texas, son, Tony Mac Davis and wife Kathy of Goodyear, Arizona, grandsons, Adam Davis, Mark Davis, Samuel Joe Davis, 1 sister, Mary Wisdom, 2 brothers, Joe Earl Lowery and wife Shirley, Buford Wayne Lowery and wife Kay, furbabies, Troop Dog D, Oreo, Nuggett, Ace, Otis and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:0 A.M., Monday, September 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Maud with Bro. Clayton Sheets officiating. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud under the under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:0 A.M. before services.

