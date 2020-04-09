TAPD Changing Patrol Fleet to Hybrid SUVs

Advertisement

The Texarkana Police Department is changing their patrol fleet to Hybrid SUVs in 2020.

This will become the first Ford Interceptor Utility hybrid SUV in the agency. It is the first pursuit-rated SUV to hit the market with a standard hybrid engine. The agency plans to put more hybrid SUV’s in service during the next few months.

Texarkana, AR Police Chief Bob Harrison said the agency will save money through fuel savings.

According to Ford, the SUV gets about 24 combined city and highway miles per gallon and could save taxpayers between $3,500 and $5,700 in annual fuel costs per vehicle.

The hybrid Interceptor is not a plug-in vehicle. It instead uses a gas engine and an electric battery that is charged through the engine and kinetic energy lost while braking, a process known as regenerative braking.

“Hybrid technology is ideal for law enforcement because of the potentially significant idle-time fuel savings,” Ford said in a news release. “When police vehicles are stationary, a conventional gasoline engine must run continuously to power emergency lighting, radios, computers and other on-board electrical equipment.”

The traditional white doors are now black with white lettering on the sides. The center of the hood and top of the vehicle are white.

In addition, TAPD is moving to all blue lights. There will no longer be red and blue lights on the top lightbar.

