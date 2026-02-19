TAPD Seeking Suspect After Greenwood Street Drive-By Shooting

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 3700 block of Greenwood Street on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, around 1 p.m.

According to TAPD, investigators determined three suspects — 19-year-old Lechaundrick Hogeland, 18-year-old Isaiah Johnson and a 17-year-old juvenile — carried out a drive-by shooting at a single residence. Police said no one was injured despite multiple shots being fired.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle at a nearby motel. TAPD said further investigation led officers to an apartment near the motel, where contact was made with the 17-year-old suspect. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment and said evidence collected connected the juvenile, Hogeland and Johnson to the shooting.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Police said the juvenile is charged with 10 counts of terroristic act, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, second degree.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Hogeland and Johnson on the same charges. Johnson turned himself in Wednesday, Feb. 18, and was booked into the Miller County Detention Center.

TAPD said Hogeland remains wanted. Anyone with information on Hogeland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Easley with the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or call 911.