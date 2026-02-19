Longview tax preparer guilty in tax fraud scheme

SPONSOR

TYLER, Texas – A Longview tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal violation in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Marneitha Reese Scott, 57, of Gilmer, pleaded guilty Feb. 18, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell to conspiracy to aid, assist, counsel, or advise in tax fraud.

According to information presented in court, Scott owned a tax return preparation business operating as F.A.S.T. Financial Firm (FAST), with two locations in Longview. Prosecutors said Scott and others recruited tax preparers and instructed them to create fraudulent entries on client returns, including claims for business losses when clients had no business.

Authorities said the returns were filed by Scott or employees acting at her instruction, and the business collected fees from clients for preparing and filing the returns.

Scott’s conduct resulted in a known tax loss of $243,899 for tax years 2019 through 2022.

She faces up to five years in federal prison, a potential fine, and restitution at sentencing. Officials noted the statutory maximum is provided for informational purposes, and the final sentence will be determined by the court after presentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.