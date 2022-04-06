TASD Happenings

Advertisement

Arkansas High School First Annual Educators Rising Signing Day – On Tuesday, April 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the AHS Red Wall. Arkansas High School senior Educators Rising students who want to be teachers and commit to a degree in education will sign letters of intent during the First Annual Educators Rising Signing Day.

Educators Rising offers students the opportunity to develop necessary classroom skills and experience teaching through co-curricular learning and supervised clinical experiences while still in high school. The program also helps increase teacher diversity through tools and resources designed to address the needs of diverse students and broaden the types of students who explore teaching as a profession.

Arkansas Middle and Arkansas High School – During the 2021-2022 Arkansas Association of Student Councils (AASC) State Conference, Arkansas High School student council members received the Gold Honor of Excellence and Arkansas Middle School achieved Diamond Status which is the highest honor. Arkansas Middle School student Hallie Grace Harris won Mid-Level Member of the Year.

