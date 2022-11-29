TASD Teacher Selected as Teach Plus Fellow

Advertisement

Ms. Juanita Harris, 1st grade teacher at Harmony Leadership Academy, was recently selected to be a Teach Plus Fellow. The Teach Plus Policy Fellowship is a highly selective, rigorous program for excellent teachers who want to deepen their knowledge, expand their influence, and lead in shaping education policy and advocacy. Teach Plus Policy Fellows work to improve laws and policies at the district and state levels. “Teach Plus is giving me an opportunity to elevate my teacher voice, grow as a teacher leader, and impact the change I wish to see beyond my present sphere of influence,” Harris said.

Teach Plus was founded in 2007 to address the growing need for authentic teacher leadership to transform the nations’ schools and our education system. “Working with educators from across the state also gives me access to ideas, instructional strategies, and resources that I may not otherwise be privy to,” Harris commented. The mission is to empower excellent, experienced, and diverse teachers to take leadership over key policy and practice issues that advance equity, opportunity, and student success.

In addition to being selected as a Teach Plus Fellow, Ms. Harris was recently recognized by Sparklight for making a difference in her school and community. Sparklight®, part of the Cable One family of brands, recently announced the winners of its “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign, which recognized teachers who are making a difference in the 24 states served by the company. Twenty teachers each received $1,500, and the individuals who submitted the winning nominations each received a back-to-school prize pack. Ms. Harris was nominated by former parent Cayla Procella.

