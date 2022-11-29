Advertisement

Randy James Rawls, age 64 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in a local hospice facility. Mr. Rawls was born October 18, 1958 in Hughes Springs, Texas, He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Avis Rawls, Joe and Julia Bomar, a half brother, Colby Rawls, step sister, Alma Bomar and fur baby, Missy.

He is survived by a sister, Debbie West of New Boston, Texas, step brother, Mark Bomar of Texarkana, Texas, half brother Aaron Rawls of Avery, Texas, son Joshua Rawls of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Lauren Hickman of Texarkana, Texas, Madisen Foster of Texarkana, Texas, 4 grandchildren, Brooklyn Coats, Liam Foster, Bennett Foster, Emma Hickman, very special cousins, Ken Wallen and Mike Wallen and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2002 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be in New Boston Cemetery , New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

