TASD Weekly Happenings

Advertisement

Fairview Elementary students created self-portraits during the first week of school and their artwork was entered in the Miller County Fair competition. The goal was to have 100 percent of the students participate. Fairview reached their goal with all 250 students participating in the contest. The Miller County Fairground Association (MCFA) awarded Fairview $250 and each student received $1 for his or her participation.

The other pieces of art were done using printmaking and watercolor washes. Best of Show Keisyn White (kindergarten) used toilet paper rolls and straws to print tempra on paper. This work was inspired by Monet’s Waterlily series. Monet was an early 20th century impressionist painter.

Dr. Elisabeth Eaton, Fairview art teacher, also submitted her art and received $250 awarded by the MCFA; she will use those funds to support the art program.

Advertisement

Arkansas High School – The AHS FFA students (Future Farmers of America) are holding a Fall Mum Sale to raise money to support annual competitions, livestock shows, and conferences. FFA helps prepare students for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.

