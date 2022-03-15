TASD Weekly Happenings

Arkansas High School Band – Congratulations to the AHS Bands for receiving the Sweepstakes Award for 1st Division ratings in concert performance, sight-reading performance, and marching performance during the Region Concert Assessment held on Wednesday, March 9 in Hope, AR. The varsity band received 1st Division ratings in both the concert performance and sight-reading performance. The junior band received a two rating of excellence in concert and a 1st Division rating in the sight-reading performance. A 1st Division rating is a superior performance and signifies a 1st Place finish. The Arkansas Middle School band also received the Sweepstakes Award with a 1st Division in concert and sight-reading.

2021-2022 Miss AHS and Miss AMS Announced –

Miss Arkansas High School Miss Callie Jo Reese Brookes – Callie is the daughter of Von and Jodi Brookes. She is in the 11th grade, is 16 years old, has blonde hair and green eyes. Callie is a member of the National Honor Society and Nike Club. This year, Callie was selected to be a Girl’s State Delegate and plans to represent Arkansas High at Harding University at the Arkansas Girl’s State Convention this summer. She is a 3rd year Redline member holding the title of line member as a Freshman, Lieutenant as a Sophomore, and is the current Redline Captain. She has represented her school on Homecoming Court, and was recognized as an individual state finalist for the Arkansas High Bowling Team. For fun, Callie enjoys dancing, traveling, shopping, and going to concerts. She loves to hang out with her family and friends, and can generally be found at the lake during the Callie Jo Brookes1024_1summer or on TikTok! After high school, Callie plans to attend college and pursue a career as a Nurse Anesthetist. Her favorite singer is Morgan Wallen, favorite food is sushi, and her favorite color is hot pink.

Advertisement

Miss Arkansas Middle School – Miss Piper Marie McBride

Piper is the daughter of Josh and Leslie McBride. She is in the 8th grade, and is 13 years old. Piper is a member of the Early College Academy as well as the National Junior Honor Society. She has also been invited to attend Girls of Promise. Piper volunteers at Harvest Texarkana, area nursing homes, the Randy Sams Shelter, and helps with Operation Christmas Child. For fun, Piper enjoys bowling, playing laser tag, playing basketball, dancing, and hanging out with her friends. But Piper loves the outdoors and prefers to spend most of her time trap shooting, hunting, riding ATV’s, and fishing! An interesting fact about Piper is that she loves to raise chickens! Her favorite singer is Luke Combs, favorite food is crab legs, and favorite color is blue.

Other Pageant Winners:

Junior Miss AHS and Most Talented

Ainsley Jo Michelle Richardson

Junior Miss AMS

Piper McBride-page-0Chloe Rogers Jackson

Junior Miss AHS and Miss AMS Most Photogenic:

Isabella Horn and Hallie Harris

Junior Miss AHS and Miss AMS Most Photogenic:

Kendria Henry and Seaira Watson

Miss AHS Miss Congeniality:

Gabrielle Foster

