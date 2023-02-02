TC Announces Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s List Students

Advertisement

More than 990 students earned a place on Texarkana College’s scholastic honor roll for the Fall 2022 semester by earning high grade point averages (GPA) in college-level semester credit hours. Students on the President’s List earned a 3.8 GPA or higher and students earning GPAs of 3.2 or higher were placed on the Dean’s List. Students in academic, workforce, as well as high school students participating in dual credit or early admissions courses, are eligible for placement on TC’s honor rolls. Part-time students enrolled in at least 6 semester credit hours of college-level course work and full-time students enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours of college-level course work are eligible for scholastic honor roll status.

The full list of students can be found online at www.texarkanacollege.edu.

