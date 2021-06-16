TC Announces Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists for Full-time and Part-time Students

Advertisement

More than 1,060 students earned a place on Texarkana College’s scholastic honor roll for spring 2021 by earning high grade point averages (GPA) in college-level semester credit hours. Students on the President’s List earned a 3.8 GPA or higher and students earning GPAs of 3.2 or higher were placed on the Dean’s List. Students in academic, workforce, as well as high school students participating in dual credit or early admissions courses, are eligible for placement on TC’s honor rolls. Part-time students enrolled in at least 6 semester credit hours of college-level course work and full-time students enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours of college-level course work are eligible for scholastic honor roll status.

“It is evident that our students are committed to achieving their dreams of earning college credit, furthering their academic goals, and bettering their futures,” said Dr. Jason Smith, TC President. “Our students have had to overcome barriers over the last year that tried to keep them from reaching their goals; however, they made the most of their challenges and strived toward excellence. I could not be more proud than to congratulate these high achieving students on a job well done!”

The 2021 Spring President List includes 525 students while the Dean’s List includes 544 students. The complete list of students can be found online at www.texarkanacollege.edu.