Man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to molesting three Miller County teen girls

A Texarkana man who molested three teen girls was sentenced to 45 years in prison this month after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual assault in Miller County.

Michael James Hendrix, 40, is related to one of the girls by marriage and had access to her and two of her friends when they came to visit and no other adults were present in the home, according to probable cause documents in Miller County, Arkansas. The girls were between the ages of 14 and 17 when the assaults took place.

Hendrix took advantage of the girls after giving them alcohol. The victims reported being assaulted when they were too drunk to resist.

One of the girls made an outcry to her parents by giving the parent a note she wrote accusing Hendrix of sexually assaulting her while she was visiting a friend at Hendrix’s residence.

The other two victims were identified when one, now an adult, made a report to Miller County Sheriff’s Office and related that she had been sexually assaulted by Hendrix and had witnessed Hendrix assaulting a third girl. That girl was interviewed by law enforcement and confirmed the allegations.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said the plea arrangement means the victims will not have to endure the trauma of testifying before a jury.

