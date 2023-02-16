TC Celebrates Black History Month- Join Us for a Panel Discussion with Black Influencers in our Community

Advertisement



Texarkana College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a panel discussion with Black professionals who are considered influencers within their career fields and our community. The public is invited to attend the event which will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in TC’s Truman Arnold Student Center from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM. Robert Jones, TC’s Dean of Students and faculty advisor for the Black Student Association, said panel members represent professionals from various career fields including banking, finance, mental health, public safety, health care, and appliance maintenance.

“We are so honored to have the opportunity to host six successful and talented members of our community who will share their wisdom and experience about beginning their careers, navigating through barriers, and ways to stay focused and motivated,” said Jones. “We welcome members of our community to join us and hear from the panelists as we honor their success and the impact they’ve made in our community through their leadership.”

Panelists include: Porscha Branch, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC- Genesis PrimeCare; Wilbur Alton Griffin II- GRS Appliance Repairs; Dianne Martin- Guaranty Bank & Trust; Theo Nyamasvisva, CPA- Village Communities of Texarkana; Kascie Smith- Red Lick ISD; and Terry Williams, LAC- Southwest Mental Health Center.

To RSVP for the event, click on this link: RSVP Here for TC Black History Month Panel Discussion Event or visit www.TexarkanaCollege.edu/Black-history.

