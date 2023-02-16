A&M-Texarkana to Host Preview Day on February 17th

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host its spring preview day on Friday, February 17th. The event, open to anyone interested in attending A&M-Texarkana and their families, will take place on the A&M-Texarkana campus from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The first 200 students to attend will receive a free t-shirt.

There will be information available for all types of future students, from first-time freshmen to transfer and graduate students. Potential students can learn about academic programs and majors, financial aid (including cost of attendance and scholarships), student life, student success initiatives, and the university honors program. There will also be a period dedicated to answering the most frequently asked questions by parents and guardians.

“If you’re a high school senior, a current college student considering transferring, or already have a degree and are curious about graduate school, this event is for you,” said Michael Stephenson, A&M-Texarkana Director of Recruiting and New Student Programs. “Preview Day is designed to give prospective students a glimpse of a day in the life of an Eagle. We’ll have student panels where current students will share their experiences, academic showcases with faculty providing demonstrations and speaking on their courses, and opportunities to learn about the admissions process, financial aid, and more!”

A free lunch will be provided to attendees, and there will be a drawing to award a $1000 scholarship to A&M-Texarkana. Those planning to attend should register in advance by visiting www.tamut.edu/links and clicking the Preview Day registration button. There prospective students can reserve a spot at the event, find directions and parking information, and view the itinerary for the day. For additional questions about the event or to arrange for a large group please contact mstephenson@tamut.edu.

