TC Trustees Congratulate Board Secretary George Moore for Receiving ETBU Alumni Award

At today’s Texarkana College’s Board of Trustees meeting, board members congratulated Mr. George Moore for his recent honor presented to him by his alma mater, East Texas Baptist University (ETBU).

Mr. Moore, ETBU Class of 1971, was awarded the J. Wesley Smith Achievement Award at a ceremony for ETBU alumni and students held on October 18, 2024. Mr. Moore said he is deeply appreciative of the award and honored by the recognition.

“Going to East Texas Baptist College was a pivotal moment in my life,” said Mr. Moore. ETBC taught me important lessons that shaped who I am today.”

TC president, Dr. Jason Smith, commented that Mr. Moore’s lifetime achievements are commendable.

“According to ETBU, the recipient of this prestigious honor must have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their profession, business vocation or life service, and must have evidenced continuing investment in ETBU,” said Dr. Smith. “We are so fortunate to have Mr. Moore serving as an officer of TC’s Board of Trustees.”

In other business, TC Trustees heard reports from Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, and Brandon Washington, Vice President of Campus Operations/Dean of Workforce Training, requesting board approval to seek approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer an Associate of Applied Science in Plumbing.

“TC wishes to seek approval from our accrediting agencies to add an Associate of Applied Science in Plumbing,” said Dr. Boyles. “After seeking guidance from local employers and workforce leaders, we presented a proposal to add the new program to the Texarkana College Academic Council and Curriculum Committee which was approved October 9, 2024.”

Dr. Boyles said the fiscal implications are expected to be minimal.

“The program will necessitate the hiring of a full-time faculty member, but equipment and facilities needs are not expected to be excessive,” said Boyles. “Once we receive approval, we plan to implement the program on August 1, 2025. The addition of a plumbing program will provide our students educational options from all of the building trades, including HVAC, electrical, and construction technology.”

