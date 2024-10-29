Hiring Red, White and You! Hiring Fair November 7th

Sponsor

Public Service Announcement

Attention, Job Seekers!

Get ready for the largest hiring event of the year! On November 7, 2024, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas will host the 13th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You! Statewide Hiring Fair at the Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, Texas.

Event Schedule:

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.: Exclusive access for Veterans and their spouses.

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Open to the public!

This event is a great opportunity for all job seekers to connect with a wide array of employers who are eager to find new talent. Whether you’re looking for your first job, making a career change, or re-entering the workforce, this fair is designed for you!

As part of a statewide initiative supported by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, and Texas Medical Center, the Hiring Fair aims to support all individuals in their quest for meaningful employment.

To help you prepare, we invite you to attend a resume class on October 29 or November 5 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Texarkana Workforce Center, 1702 Hampton Road, Texarkana, Texas.

Don’t miss this opportunity! For more details, visit https://www.netxworkforce.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1053

Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.

