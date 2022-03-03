Advertisement



The Texarkana Museums System cordially invites you to “Tea with History” at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, in historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. Meet three ladies from Texarkana’s past: Mrs. Mary Ahern, Mrs. Mayme Jamison, and Mrs. Cora Schwarz. Learn about their lives and Texarkana history while you enjoy delightfully delicious tea treats. Join us on Saturday, March 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets are just $25 per person and are on sale now at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, call: 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org

The Texarkana Museums System kicks off its new season of living history performances with a special afternoon tea at the P. J. Ahern Home. Guests will be served a delicious selection of sandwiches and sweets catered by Benchmark American Brasserie as they chat with three fascinating ladies from Texarkana’s past.

“Guests will meet Mrs. Jamison, Mrs. Schwarz, as well as Mrs. Ahern herself,” says TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “We have three living history performers who will remain in character for the event and pass on what life was like back at the turn of the last century. It’s a more personal way to experience Texarkana’s rich and diverse history.”

The three historical figures will be portrayed by Living History volunteers, Cylestine Thornton, Rochelle Hauburger, and Andrea Williams-McCoy, all volunteers with the Texarkana Museums System Living History program. This division of TMS presents Texarkana history through the personal perspectives of those who lived it.

“Tea with History” guests will be served tea in the Dining Room, Music Room, Parlor, and Library of the historic P. J. Ahern Home, located at 403 Laurel Street in the Quality Hill Historic District. This Classical Revival home was built in 1905 based on a floor plan sketched by Mrs. Mary Lansdale Ahern.

“The house was designed for entertaining,” according to TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “Mrs. Ahern loved to host a houseful of guests. TMS honors that by hosting teas such as theses along with other unique events, such as mystery dinners and lectures.”

The P. J. Ahern Home is part of the Texarkana Museums System which also operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, and the Ace of Clubs House in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. The P. J Ahern Home hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every 4th weekend of the month. For more information about this or future activities, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or find us on Facebook.

