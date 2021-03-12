Tee Off With Harvest

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank will host its Inaugural Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament Fundraiser Monday, May 17th at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana. Participants will enjoy a day of fun on the green to help fight food insecurity in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

2020 was a record year for Harvest as they responded to the COVID-19 crisis. The food bank distributed a record 5.4 million pounds of food, and they adjusted to meet the growing needs in our community by implementing large-scale mobile pantry distribution events, working with school districts to feed children while schools were closed, partnering with local fire and police departments to provide emergency food boxes, and much more.

All proceeds from the tournament will provide critical support for Harvest’s programs and operations. This event is especially vital for the food bank to fill the gap left by the second year of cancelations of its signature events, including Wine & Jazz and Taste of Texarkana, in the face of the pandemic.

Visit hrfb.org/golf to secure your sponsorship or team. For more information, call (870)774-1398 or email development@hrfb.org.