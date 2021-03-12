Superior Ratings Earned by Texas High School Art Students during Regional Virtual VASE Competition

Advertisement

Texas High School art students garnered 25 Superior Ratings during the Region VIII Virtual Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) held in late February.

Sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, VASE provides the opportunity for students to bring artworks created in their art classes to a regional event where they are interviewed by a certified juror who evaluates their work based on a standards-based rubric and their understanding of the art processes involved in the development of their artwork. The jurors look for originality of concept, technical expertise and the interpretation of the student’s stated intent.

Jurors evaluate the student artwork using the following standard: Rating 4 Superior; Rating 3 Excellent; Rating 2 Average and Rating 1 Below Average. Students compete on four different experience levels depending on the credits in art that the student has received at the time of the regional event.

Receiving Superior Ratings were: Chloe Alzaga, Britney Ankton, Allyson Collins, Montrell Denmark, Joseph Derrick, Aislyn Echols, Valeria Escalera, Jayla Estell, Marcos Garcia, Juliett Gonzales, Teagan Jones, Hannah McElhiney, Hope McDonald, Reece Parkes, Zoe Rushing, Julia Ryden, Peyton Sims, Payton Smith, Amelia Stansbury, Emma Tucker, Astrid Vilalobos, Anna “Gracie” Yates

Art teachers are: Tyson Feemster, Shea Phillips and Teya Sherman, Katie DeWolfe.