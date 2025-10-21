TexAmericas Center and Outlier Energy to Accelerate Speed-To-Occupancy with On-Site Power

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced an exclusive marketing agreement with Outlier Energy of Austin, Texas to develop on-site power generation for commercial and industrial customers planning energy-intensive facilities.

Through this agreement, TexAmericas Center and Outlier Energy will deliver cost-competitive, highly reliable, utility-scale power that is sized and scheduled to each customer’s needs. The offering is purpose-built for data centers and industrial manufacturers that require substantial on-site capacity on the TexAmericas Center campus—creating a clear path from site selection to energized operations and supporting Speed-To-Occupancy and Speed-To-Market.

“Power is a critical box to check for our customers, and the ability Outlier Energy offers to size a dedicated plant for each project is a game changer for turning sites into job-producing industrial and commercial operations,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “While every customer will consult the public utility on availability and timing during due diligence, Outlier can deliver the capacity they need, when they need it, at a cost that makes sense—especially for time-sensitive projects.”

The partnership gives large power users a second path to electricity that works alongside the local utility and shortens timelines.

“Companies locating at TexAmericas Center that need tens or hundreds of megawatts, and in some cases thermal energy, now have a third-party private power option that meets their schedule,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “In many cases, it may also be more economical and environmentally cleaner than the public grid.”

Outlier Energy is technology-agnostic and can deploy and operate a range of equipment, including utility-scale combined-cycle turbines, large reciprocating engines, microturbines, and fuel cells.

“Technology selection is entirely based on each customer’s requirements,” said Marshall Hammond, Partner at Outlier Energy. “We work with each customer to balance speed of deployment, cost, and availability to identify an ideal electrical solution based on each client’s individual needs.”

When on-site power is required—particularly without grid backup—rigorous system design is essential. Outlier Energy builds reliability into standalone systems by using many relatively small generators instead of a single unit or a few large ones. This modular design allows remaining units to carry the load during maintenance or outages. Switchgear and transformer pairings are engineered to isolate equipment and support planned work throughout the project lifecycle. The result is resilient, low-emission, rapidly deployed, data center–grade power with leading flexibility in siting, scope, load profiles, and fuel options.

About Outlier Energy

Outlier Energy harnesses decades of experience in utility-scale and behind-the-meter energy projects to develop clean, conventional energy solutions for utility, industrial, commercial, and resort clients. Their systems utilize proven technologies from trusted partners to ensure reliability and meet schedule, cost, and environmental goals.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, it serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time—accelerating Speed-To-Occupancy, Speed-To-Market, and Speed-To-Profit.

TexAmericas Center has been ranked among the Top 10 Industrial Parks in the U.S. for six consecutive years by Business Facilities magazine, most recently earning the #5 spot in 2025. Its central location offers access to multiple highways, interstates, air freight, and seven rail lines, including a 350-car rail yard and over 30 miles of track.

Additional highlights include:

Union Pacific Focus Sites Program designation

designation 3PL services for inventory, warehousing, and fulfillment

for inventory, warehousing, and fulfillment “Flex Lease” options for easier market entry

Over 240,000 sq. ft. of spec buildings built and sold

of spec buildings built and sold Designated Opportunity Zone, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and Texas Enterprise Zone

TexAmericas Center combines the operating capabilities of a municipality with the agility of a private real estate development firm—offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive, and financing solutions.

🔗 For more information, visit https://texamericascenter.com/