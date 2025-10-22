Wadley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Donates $75,000 to Texarkana College Foundation for Nursing and Health Science Scholarships

Sponsor

October 21, 2025, Texarkana, TX– The Texarkana College Foundation is honored to announce a $75,000 gift from the Wadley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary to support scholarships for students in Texarkana College’s Nursing and Health Science programs, including those pursuing pre-med degrees.

Mrs. Carol Collom Stoner, Auxiliary President and volunteer for more than 13 years, stated, “We are proud to be able to donate this endowment to Texarkana College to be used for student scholarships. Our region always has a nursing shortage, and these scholarships will go to help students who in the future will help local communities.”

The Wadley Auxiliary, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, has served the Texarkana region for over 60 years, supporting the Wadley Regional Hospital Gift Shop, providing local nursing scholarships, contributing to community service organizations, and helping purchase medical supplies for patients in need. Several volunteers have served for close to 30 years, including longtime member Judy Sander, who said, “The donation from the Auxiliary group to Texarkana College’s nursing program will continue to help build a strong medical community for our region as it has for many years.”

Since 2018, the Auxiliary has provided nursing scholarships for Texarkana College students. With the recent closing of Wadley Regional Medical Center, the Auxiliary will no longer exist as a 501(c)(3) organization, and funds are being distributed for the final time. Many members continue to serve the community as volunteers at Christus Health, Pine Street location, supporting the gift shop and information desk.

Katie Andrus, Director of the Texarkana College Foundation, expressed her gratitude:

“We are deeply thankful to the Wadley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for their generous gift and for their steadfast support of Texarkana College nursing and pre-med students. Their commitment over the years has made a lasting impact on our students and the future of healthcare in our region. This endowment will continue their legacy of service and compassion for generations to come

For more information about scholarship opportunities or to support the Texarkana College Foundation, please visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/foundation.