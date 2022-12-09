TexAmericas Center Announces 3 New Hires

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced it has welcomed three new hires to its team to assist in tenant and community relations, communications, and economic development at the industrial park.

Melanie Buttaro is the Tenant Relations and Real Estate Specialist at TexAmericas Center, acting as the liaison between the Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Office, the organization, and its tenants. She is responsible for coordinating with current and prospective tenants and TexAmericas Center staff to lease properties. Melanie serves as the first point of contact with tenants, fielding questions and managing concerns. She manages the status of contract negotiations and rental agreements and assists with move-in requirements.

Courtney Gutierrez is the Proposal Content and Client Experience Coordinator at TexAmericas Center. In this role she supports the Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer in attracting the interest of prospective clients to TexAmericas Center real estate, incentives and logistics services and programs. In addition to assisting clients, Courtney executes marketing, public relations and communication responsibilities across the organization.

Pam Richardson is the new Administrative Assistant for Operations and Receptionist at TexAmericas Center. She provides support for the operations division, manages the receptionist duties of the organization, and assists the Chief Operations Officer and operations staff. Pam is the first person people speak to at TexAmericas Center and is dedicated to making them feel welcome.

In November, Gutierrez and Buttaro completed the Basic Economic Development Course in Dallas, which is an intensive three-day training program. The complex and competitive course helps participants gain a thorough knowledge of the fundamentals involved in the operation of public and private industrial and economic development organizations.

“Our new hires are bright and hard-working, and most of all they are dedicated to helping businesses in our region,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “We’re thrilled to have them on our team.”

