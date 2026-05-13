TexAmericas Center Earns National Budget Award for Fifth Year, Reinforcing Fiscal Transparency 

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TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest advanced manufacturing, logistics and rail-served industrial parks in the United States, today announced it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its annual budget.

This is the fifth consecutive year TexAmericas Center has earned the recognition, reflecting the organization’s continued focus on clear financial planning, responsible operations and transparent communication with its board, tenants and public stakeholders.

For TexAmericas Center, the annual budget is not just a financial document. It is a planning tool that helps guide investments, operations and long-term decisions tied to business recruitment, real estate development, infrastructure and quality job creation.

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“Strong budgeting gives our board, tenants and stakeholders a clear view of where we are headed and how we intend to get there,” said Scott Norton, Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “This award reflects the care our team puts into developing a budget that is useful, understandable and aligned with the work happening across the organization.”

To receive the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, TexAmericas Center’s budget had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The review considers how well a budget functions as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications tool. Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories, as well as 14 mandatory criteria, to receive the award.

The award also reflects the work led by Holly Seek, VP of Finance at TexAmericas Center, and her team to maintain compliance with GFOA standards while managing the financial demands of a growing organization. Their work helps ensure TexAmericas Center’s budget remains clear, accountable and useful for board members, stakeholders and the communities it serves.

“Earning this recognition for a fifth consecutive year speaks to the discipline and professionalism behind TexAmericas Center’s financial operations,” said Jim Roberts, Board of Directors Chairman for TexAmericas Center. “Holly and her team play an important role in helping our organization grow with accountability, transparency and purpose.”

GFOA’s Budget Awards Program includes more than 1,900 participants. Award recipients are recognized for improving the quality of budgeting and providing an example for other governments throughout North America.

GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 25,000 members and the communities they serve.

For more information about the award, visit https://www.gfoa.org/budget-award.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest advanced manufacturing, logistics, innovation and rail-oriented industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. TexAmericas Center has also been named one of Trade & Industry Development’s America’s Top Site, recognizing its readiness, infrastructure, and ability to support complex industrial projects. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.