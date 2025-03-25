TexAmericas Center Employees Complete Real Estate Development Course

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center announced that two employees, Courtney Gutierrez and Melanie Buttaro, have successfully completed the Real Estate Development & Reuse course through the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The course provided essential training in site selection, rail-served properties, public approvals, environmental management, and financial tools such as incentives and pro formas.

Gutierrez, Proposal Content and CE Coordinator, and Buttaro, Tenant Relations and Real Estate Specialist, have already started applying the insights gained to their roles, utilizing resources like marketing materials and networking techniques to enhance their work. Their ongoing professional development builds on prior training from organizations like the Texas Economic Development Council and the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute, further strengthening their expertise in economic development.

“This training has been incredibly beneficial to the work we do, addressing topics such as optimizing site selection and supporting long-term business expansion in the region,” said Buttaro.

TexAmericas Center emphasizes continuous learning and professional growth among employees, ensuring the team is equipped with the skills needed to effectively serve tenants and support regional growth.

For more information, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

